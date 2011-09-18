Swiss parliament may block U.S. tax deal -paper

* Says SVP and FDP likely to vote against addition to double
tax deal
* Adds more Swiss banks could face U.S. investigations
ZURICH, Sept 18 Political opponents could block
a compromise between Switzerland and U.S. tax authorities that
would settle a dispute on untaxed money in Swiss accounts once
and for all, newspapers reported on Sunday.
Switzerland's NZZ am Sonntag said confidential documents
showed a one-off payment would allow Swiss banks to get rid of
claims, concerning past wrongdoing, in the United States.
But Switzerland's biggest party, the right-wing People's
Party SVP, as well as the Free Democrats FDP, were likely to
reject an addition to the double taxation agreement with the
U.S. that would allow information requests based on behavioural
patterns.
Parliament is due to vote on this over the next days.
Switzerland has in the past ruled out "fishing expeditions",
considering they infringed its bank secrecy law.
Urs Schwaller of the Christian Democrats CVP told the
newspaper that banks needed to acknowledge they had broken U.S.
law and the government needed to demonstrate that a definite
solution to all U.S. tax problems was within reach.
"If these conditions are met, the negotiated compromise is
acceptable," Schwaller said.
Media reported on Saturday, Switzerland's top tax negotiator
Michael Ambuehl had negotiated a compromise that would allow the
10 banks currently investigated by U.S. authorities to get off
the hook by paying a fine and handing over client data.
The compromise could also prevent future legal problems in
the U.S. for other banks.
Swiss newspaper Der Sonntag said on Sunday the compromise
would include the transfer of data of thousands of clients to
U.S. authorities, citing Zurich lawyer Milan Patel, who used to
work for U.S. tax authorities.
Patel said an extension of the investigation to other banks
was likely. "The U.S. are going to proceed step by step in the
investigation against those who helped tax dodgers. There's a
big risk that the list of 10 banks will be extended," he said.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Hulmes)