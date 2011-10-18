Swiss inching towards U.S. tax deal agreement

* Swiss commission not opposed, subject to clarification
* Asks for precision about when data can be handed to U.S.
ZURICH Oct 18 A Swiss parliamentary commission
is edging towards accepting a government proposal that would
allow the transfer of bank clients' data to the United States to
settle a tax evasion dispute, Swiss news agency SDA reported.
Last month, Swiss parliamentarians delayed a vote on the
measures required to meet U.S. demands, and legislators asked
the upper house's foreign affairs committee to find out how many
Swiss banks could be targeted and what the legal consequences
could be.
Switzerland is currently seeking to add to its existing
double taxation agreement with the United States the possibility
that the United States can get access to client data based on
the behavioural patterns of clients.
SDA reported that the commission said it was not opposed to
the notion but asked the government to be more precise about
when exactly Switzerland should deliver data to the United
States, and said passive activity, for example a client opening
a bank account, should not be a good enough reason to pass on
details.
Swiss banks Credit Suisse , Julius Baer
and Basler Kantonalbank , accused of helping Americans
to dodge taxes, were summoned to the parliamentary commission
hearing this week at which they were asked to explain their
actions.
