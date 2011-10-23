Swiss banking group would support U.S. tax deal

* Swiss Banking Association not opposed to group requests
* Switzerland must work with OECD to define behavioural
patterns
ZURICH Oct 23 The Swiss Banking Association
would not oppose a proposal allowing the United States to get
access to client data through group requests, a Swiss newspaper
reported on Sunday.
Switzerland is currently seeking to add to its double
taxation agreement with the United States an amendment that
would allow the United States to gain access to client data
based on the behavioural patterns of clients.
The move is currently opposed by conservative politicians
including the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP).
"We do not fundamentally oppose requests according to
behavioural patterns, as long as fishing expeditions are clearly
ruled out," Thomas Sutter, spokesman for the Swiss Banking
Association was quoted as saying in the Sonntagszeitung
newspaper.
The banks are also calling for Switzerland to play a more
active role in defining the OECD standards for group requests,
Sutter said.
"Switzerland must actively participate in working out the
definition of behavioural patterns of clients for group requests
in the OECD."
For group requests it is important to define what types of
behaviour could constitute a tax offence, Sutter said. For
example, a certain place of residence or a trip to Switzerland
should not be put forward as a reason for suspicious behaviour.
Swiss banks Credit Suisse , Julius Baer
and Basler Kantonalbank , accused of helping Americans
to dodge taxes, were summoned to the parliamentary commission
hearing last week at which they were asked to explain their
actions.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)