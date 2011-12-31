Swiss fin min says U.S. tax deal needs time -radio

* Swiss in talks with U.S. over tax cheats
* Swiss want bank secrecy; U.S. wants client names
* Swiss fin min says more talks necessary
ZURICH, Dec 31 Switzerland and the United
States need more time to negotiate a tax deal, Swiss finance
minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told Swiss radio on Saturday,
as the United States pushes for it to supply information on bank
clients who are alleged to have evaded taxes.
"We have made a lot of progress with the main point of the
treaty, but we are not there yet where we want to be from a
Swiss point of view. The demands of the Americans and the
expectations of the Swiss are not yet in line and it will
certainly need more talks," Widmer-Schlumpf said.
Eleven Swiss banks, including Credit Suisse,
Julius Baer and Basler Kantonalbank, are
under formal investigation by the U.S. tax authorities.
Widmer-Schlumpf declined to give details on possible fines
facing the banks involved.
Last month, Widmer-Schlumpf, who will take up the rotating
role of president in 2012, said she expected an agreement before
the year's end with the United States on measures to deliver
bank details of suspected U.S. tax evaders.
Switzerland reached a deal with U.S. officials in 2009 for
UBS to reveal details of around 4,450 clients,
averting criminal charges.