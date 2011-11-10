REFILE-Lawmakers back Swiss govt plan to seal U.S. tax pact

(Corrects dateline to "Berne" from "Zurich")

BERNE Nov 10 A Swiss parliamentary commission on Thursday recommended lawmakers back a proposal clarifying how Switzerland would hand over data on wealthy Americans suspected of cheating and dodging taxes at home.

The proposal is designed to reinforce a double tax pact already reached between Switzerland and the U.S., and to end a long-simmering dispute over to what extent Switzerland will hand over bank client data to U.S. tax officials.

The backing is not binding for lawmakers, but indicates that parliament will also approve the proposals. The Swiss government is hoping both houses of parliament will address them before year-end.

The U.S. clinched a key victory in its crackdown on offshore centers in 2009, when Swiss bank UBS was forced to reveal details of more than 4,000 wealthy American clients.