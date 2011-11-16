Swiss cabinet in move to inform U.S. bank clients

ZURICH Nov 16 The Swiss cabinet approved
on Wednesday an amendment to a tax agreement with the United
States to ensure that bank clients are properly informed about
requests by U.S. authorities for data on suspected tax dodgers.
"The amendment should ensure that the procedural rights of
affected persons domiciled in the United States remain
guaranteed," the government said in a statement.
The move comes as Switzerland is under pressure to hand over
data on U.S. clients as it tries to end a long-simmering dispute
over Swiss banks suspected of helping U.S. citizens to dodge
taxes by using secret accounts.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)