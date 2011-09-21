ZKB target of U.S. tax investigation

ZURICH, Sept 21 Swiss regional bank Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) said it has been informed it is subject of an investigation by U.S. authorities, confirming a Swiss newspaper report on Wednesday.

"We have been informed that we are subject of an investigation," ZKB spokesman Basil Brunner said, declining to give further information.

Tages-Anzeiger had reported that ZKB had been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) that it is subject of a probe.

The DoJ disclosed late on Monday that eight offshore banks are subjects of U.S. federal grand jury investigations examining whether they helped Americans evade taxes. The DoJ did not give the names of the banks.

ZKB Chairman Joerg Mueller-Ganz had said in a newspaper interview two weeks ago the bank was not the target of an investigation by the DoJ.

The United States has ratcheted up pressure on Switzerland in recent months, targeting Credit Suisse in a formal investigation and indicting a number of Swiss bankers.

