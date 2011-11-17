UPDATE 3-SXC Health to buy another pharmacy benefits co

* SXC Health to buy HealthTrans for $250 mln in cash
* Deal expected to close by Q1 2012
* Shares up almost 10 pct
(Adds analyst comments, background, share movement)
Nov 17 SXC Health Solutions Corp
said it will buy privately held smaller rival
HealthTrans LLC for $250 million in cash, to boost its presence
in the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) market, sending its
shares up almost 10 percent on Thursday.
Denver, Colorado-based HealthTrans offers claims
processing solutions and PBM services. PBMs profit more from
low-priced generics than brand-name medicines, using their size
to leverage discounts from manufacturers.
They also administer drug benefits for employers and health
plans and run extensive mail-order pharmacies.
"The acquisition gives SXC more scale ... as well as
opportunities to convert some of HealthTrans' HCIT (healthcare
information technology) customers to PBM customers," GMP
Securities analyst Sera Kim wrote in a note to clients.
In June, the largest U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group
Inc said it is pushing into managing pharmacy benefits
to seek new growth avenues.
The PBM sector's importance has grown since the new U.S.
healthcare law last year heaped new regulations on the
traditional insurance business and prompted insurers to seek new
avenues of growth. In addition, a heightened focus on reducing
costs throughout the healthcare system has made PBM services
more attractive.
This is SXC's third PBM deal this year, after it bought PTRx
Inc for $77 million in August and MedMetrics Health Partners in
April.
SXC said it expects annual synergies of $10-$15 million in
the 12-18 months, after completion of the HealthTrans deal.
"We are forecasting SXC to generate $255 million of EBITDA
next year, so this acquisition is roughly 10 percent accretive
at first glance," analyst Kim said.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first
quarter of 2012, will be funded mainly with existing cash at
hand, SXC said in a statement.
Shares of the company have lost 11 percent of
their value since its largest customer, HealthSpring Inc, was
bought by health insurer Cigna Corp in October.
They were trading up almost 7 percent at C$53.95 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)