BRIEF-S Y Bancorp sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share

Nov 20 S Y Bancorp Inc : * S.y. bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend 5% to $0.21 per share,

marking the fourth increase in the past three years * Says raises its quarterly cash dividend 5% to $0.21 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
