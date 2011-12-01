UPDATE 1-Sycamore Q1 loss narrower than expected

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
* Q1 adj. loss/shr $0.03 vs est. loss/shr $0.13
* Q2 rev $15.4 mln vs est. $12 mln
Dec 1 Communications equipment provider Sycamore Networks posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by its bandwidth management business.
For the first quarter, the company, reported a loss of $1.6 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of $6.5 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, losses came in at 3 cents a share.
Sycamore, which counts Verizon Communications and Sprint Nextel among its customers, said revenue fell 32 percent to $15.4 million.
Two analysts expected a loss of 13 cents a share while one analyst expected revenue of $12 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company closed at $19.80 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition