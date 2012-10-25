New Issue-Sydney Airport adds $225 mln in notes

Oct 25 Sydney Airport Finance Company Pty Ltd , on Thursday added $225 million of senior secured notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SYDNEY AIRPORT AMT $225 MLN COUPON 3.9 PCT MATURITY 03/22/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.881 FIRST PAY 03/22/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.805 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS