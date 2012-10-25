版本:
New Issue-Sydney Airport adds $225 mln in notes

Oct 25 Sydney Airport Finance Company Pty Ltd
, on Thursday added $225 million of senior secured
notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan and
RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SYDNEY AIRPORT
 
AMT $225 MLN    COUPON 3.9 PCT     MATURITY    03/22/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100.881  FIRST PAY   03/22/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.805 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/01/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B  MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

