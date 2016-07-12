LPC: Symantec markets US$2.8bn in term loans for Blue Coat acquisition

NEW YORK, July 12 Norton antivirus software maker Symantec is in the market with US$2.8bn in term loans backing the company's US$4.65bn acquisition of privately held cyber security company Blue Coat, sources said.

JP Morgan leads.

The loans comprise a US$1bn three-year Term Loan A and a US$1.8bn five-year Term Loan A, the sources said.

Pricing opens at 150bp over Libor for the three-year and 175bp over Libor for the five-year.

Commitments are due July 21.

Symantec announced the acquisition in June.

The combination adds to Symantec's enterprise security business. Blue Coat's focus is on protecting enterprises and its users from cyber threats on the network, web, cloud or mobile, according to the company's website.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2016, pending approvals.

Blue Coat was taken private in February 2012 for US$1.3bn by Thoma Bravo. Bain Capital acquired Blue Coat from Thoma Bravo in a US$2.4bn all-cash deal announced in March last year. (Reporting by Karen Schwartz; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)