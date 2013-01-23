版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Symantec up in premarket; posts Q3 results, to split CEO, chairman positions

NEW YORK Jan 23 Symantec Corp : * Up 3.3 percent to $21.55 in premarket after announcing Q3 results and plans to split the CEO and chairman positions

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐