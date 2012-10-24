BRIEF-Symantec shares up 4.7 percent after the bell

BRIEF-Wipro Ltd to provide IoT-based solution for wind parks, wind turbine makers
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
NEW YORK Oct 24 Symantec Corp : * Shares up 4.7 percent after the bell following results
Feb 28 Asset manager GAM Holding AG appointed Matthew Beesley to a newly-created position of head of equities.
* Facing collapse, Takata continues search for financial backer