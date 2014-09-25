Symantec names interim CEO Brown to the top post

Sept 25 Symantec Corp, known for its
Norton antivirus software, named Michael Brown as chief
executive after he served in the position for more than six
months on an interim basis.
Brown took over in March as interim CEO from Steve Bennett,
who was fired by the company, which was struggling to revive
growth amid eroding PC sales.
Bennett became the CEO in July 2012, replacing company
veteran Enrique Salem, who was fired after just three years on
the job.
Brown brings a "calming influence" to the company, which is
different than his predecessor, RBC Capital Markets analysts
said in a note.
Since Brown's appointment as interim CEO, the company has
reported revenue growth in the last two quarters. The company's
profit in the latest quarter rose 50 percent. [ID: nL4N0QC5V1]
Brown will share the company's strategic plan with
shareholders, customers and employees within the next 30 days,
the company said in a statement.
Up to Thursday's close of $23.73, the company's stock had
risen 14 percent since Brown became the interim CEO, reflecting
investor confidence in his ability to turn Symantec around.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)