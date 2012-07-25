Symantec replaces CEO, says company has underperformed

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
July 25 Symantec Corp unexpectedly replaced its chief executive, naming current chairman and former Intuit Corp CEO Steve Bennett to run the world's biggest maker of security software.
The company said in a statement on Wednesday that Enrique Salem stepped down, effective immediately, ending a three-year term during which he and the company had been criticized by Wall Street analysts and investors for a string of financial disappointments.
"It was in the board's judgment that it was in the best interests of Symantec to make a change in the CEO," Bennett said in a statement. "My view is that Symantec's assets are strong and yet the company is underperforming against the opportunity."
The company had not disclosed that it was considering replacing Salem.
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort