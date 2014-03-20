Symantec fires CEO, reaffirms fourth-quarter outlook

March 20 Antivirus and security software
provider Symantec Corp said it fired Chief Executive
Steve Bennett, effective immediately, and appointed board member
Michael Brown as interim president and CEO.
The company said the decision to let go of Bennett was "the
result of an ongoing deliberative process and not precipitated
by any event or impropriety."
Symantec said a special committee of the board would
immediately begin a search for a permanent CEO.
The company also reaffirmed its earnings and revenue
forecast for the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)