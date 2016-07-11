Symantec names Fey COO as it prepares to close Blue Coat deal

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it planned to appoint Michael Fey to the post of president and chief operating officer as it prepares to purchase his company, Blue Coat, for $4.65 billion.
Fey currently serves as president and COO of Blue Coat. After the deal closes, Fey will report to Greg Clark, who is now Blue Coat's CEO and is slated to take the helm of Symantec.
The two companies announced the deal a month ago, saying they expect it to be completed during the third calendar quarter of this year. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Andrew Hay)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei