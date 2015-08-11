版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 11日 星期二 19:09 BJT

Symantec to sell Veritas to Carlyle-led group for $8 bln

Aug 11 Antivirus maker Symantec Corp said it would sell its data storage business, Veritas, for $8 billion in cash to a group that includes Carlyle Group LP and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Symantec said on Tuesday it expected about $6.3 billion in net cash proceeds after the sale closes. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐