Symantec to sell Veritas to Carlyle-led group for $8 bln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 Antivirus maker Symantec Corp said it would sell its data storage business, Veritas, for $8 billion in cash to a group that includes Carlyle Group LP and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.
Symantec said on Tuesday it expected about $6.3 billion in net cash proceeds after the sale closes. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.