Symantec to sell Veritas to Carlyle-led group for $8 bln

Aug 11 Antivirus maker Symantec Corp said it would sell its data storage business, Veritas, for $8 billion in cash to a group that includes Carlyle Group LP and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Symantec said on Tuesday it expected about $6.3 billion in net cash proceeds after the sale closes. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)