版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 04:12 BJT

Security software maker Symantec to split into two public companies

Oct 9 Symantec Corp, known for its Norton antivirus software, said it will split into two publicly traded entities - one that sells security programs and another that does information management.

"It has become clear that winning in both security and information management requires distinct strategies, focused investments and go-to market innovation," Chief Executive Michael Brown said in a statement.

Symantec said it expects to complete the spinoff by the end of December 2015. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐