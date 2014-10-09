Security software maker Symantec to split into two public companies

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's Automotive Supply
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
Oct 9 Symantec Corp, known for its Norton antivirus software, said it will split into two publicly traded entities - one that sells security programs and another that does information management.
"It has become clear that winning in both security and information management requires distinct strategies, focused investments and go-to market innovation," Chief Executive Michael Brown said in a statement.
Symantec said it expects to complete the spinoff by the end of December 2015. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
* ANI Pharmaceuticals -launch of Indapamide tablets, 1.25mg and 2.5mg, used in treatment of hypertension & swelling associated with congestive heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.