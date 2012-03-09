Symantec says hackers released Norton source code

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 Hackers have published the blueprints to a 2006 version of Symantec Corp's widely used Norton Antivirus software on the Internet, according to the software maker.
Symantec spokesman Cris Paden said on Friday that the release of the source code, during the last 24 hours, posed no risk to millions of Norton customers around the world whose PCs are protected by its security software.
"The code that has been exposed is so old that current out-of-the-box security settings will suffice against any possible threats that might materialize as a result of this incident," he said.
Symantec has previously disclosed that a group called Lords of Dharmaraja that is affiliated with the hacker group Anonymous was in possession of source code for several of its products. It said the code was obtained in a 2006 breach of the company's networks.
The hackers have previously released the source code for two other Symantec products: Norton Utilities and pcAnywhere. .
The company initially urged customers to disable pcAnywhere in the wake of release of that product's source code, then it issued an upgrade to the software and said told customers it was safe to use again.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.