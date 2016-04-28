Symantec cuts 4th-qtr forecast, says CEO Brown to step down

April 28 Symantec Corp, best known for
its Norton antivirus software, cut its fourth-quarter profit and
revenue forecast below analysts' estimates, and said its Chief
Executive Michael Brown will step down.
The company cut its revenue forecast to $873 million from a
range of $885 million-$915 million, and lowered its adjusted
profit to 22 cents per share from 24-27 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 25 cents per
share on revenue of $901.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Brown will continue as CEO until a successor has been
appointed, the company said.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)