UPDATE 1-Symantec exploring breakup of company - Bloomberg

Oct 7 Security software maker Symantec Corp
is in advanced talks to split its business into two
entities - one that sells security programs and another that
does data storage, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
An announcement may be a few weeks away, according to
Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1uzhJyc)
Symantec declined to comment on the report. "The company
does not comment on rumors," Symantec spokeswoman Kristen Batch
told Reuters in an email.
Reuters reported in April that Symantec, the biggest U.S.
security software maker, was in the process of hiring banks to
help advise on strategy and defend against possible activist
investors.
Private equity firms were also looking at the possibility of
breaking up Symantec into smaller pieces, some of which may also
be attractive to industry peers, sources told Reuters at that
time.
A breakup may position Symantec's separated businesses as
acquisition targets, given that large companies including EMC
Corp and Hewlett-Packard Co are interested in
the stand-alone security business or in an independent storage
business, Bloomberg reported.
Earlier this year, the company, known for its Norton
antivirus software, abruptly fired its CEO as it struggles to
revive growth amid eroding PC sales.
Symantec, which also offers data storage products, has seen
revenue growth turn negative in recent quarters, unlike the rest
of the security software market, which is growing at least 10
percent to 15 percent annually.
The slowdown is partly due to eroding PC sales, affecting
demand for its software, which often comes bundled with new
computers. It has failed to gain a strong footing in the market
for mobile security.
If it goes ahead with the breakup, Symantec would join
technology companies that are spinning off operations in an
attempt to become more agile and capitalize on faster-growing
businesses.
HP said earlier this week that it would split into two
listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses
from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services
operations.
Online auction company eBay Inc said last week it
would spin off electronic payment service PayPal.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)