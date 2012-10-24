CORRECTED-Symantec profit rises as new CEO conducts strategic review

BRIEF-Wipro Ltd to provide IoT-based solution for wind parks, wind turbine makers
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
(Corrects to show quarterly profit rose, not fell. Corrects revenue and profit figures.)
BOSTON Oct 24 Symantec Corp, the top maker of computer security software, reported a 6 percent jump in quarterly profit as its new chief executive conducted a strategic review of the company's operations after his predecessor's firing in July.
The company, which has seen its stock languish for years, reported net income attributable to Symantec shareholders of $193 million, or 27 cents per share, for its fiscal second quarter, ended Sept 28, compared with $182 million, or 24 cents a year earlier when there were more shares outstanding.
Revenue rose 1 percent from a year earlier to $1.7 billion.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
Feb 28 Asset manager GAM Holding AG appointed Matthew Beesley to a newly-created position of head of equities.
* Facing collapse, Takata continues search for financial backer