Symantec's quarterly revenue falls 5 percent

Jan 29 Symantec Corp, the maker of Norton anti-virus software, reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower demand for its security and storage products as consumers switch to tablets from PCs.

Revenue fell to $1.71 billion in the third quarter from $1.79 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $283 million, or 40 cents per share, from $216 million, or 31 cents per share.