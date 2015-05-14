Symantec quarterly revenue falls 6.6 pct

UPDATE 3-Oil stable on expected OPEC cut extension, drop in U.S. inventories
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
May 14 Antivirus and security software maker Symantec Corp reported a 6.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and lower demand for its consumer security products.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $176 million, or 25 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 3, from $217 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell to $1.52 billion from $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* Samsung seeks to boost chip contract manufacturing business (Adds details)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP