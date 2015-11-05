版本:
Symantec's quarterly revenue falls 7.4 pct

Nov 5 Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, reported a 7.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt mainly by lower demand for consumer security products.

Net income fell to $156 million, or 23 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 2, from $244 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.5 billion from $1.62 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

