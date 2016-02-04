版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五

Silver Lake invests $500 mln in Symantec

Feb 4 Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, said investment firm Silver Lake Partners had invested $500 million in the company.

The company also announced a $2.3 billion share buyback and declared a special dividend of $4 per share.

Symantec reported a 6.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

