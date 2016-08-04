CORRECTED-Symantec revenue falls

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
(Corrects year-earlier revenue to "$912 mln" from "$916 mln" in third graph)
Aug 4 Antivirus software maker Symantec Corp reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue as demand for its consumer security products slows down amid stiff competition.
The company's net income rose to $135 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 1, from $117 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $884 million from $912 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer