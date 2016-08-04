CORRECTED-Symantec revenue falls

(Corrects year-earlier revenue to "$912 mln" from "$916 mln" in third graph)

Aug 4 Antivirus software maker Symantec Corp reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue as demand for its consumer security products slows down amid stiff competition.

The company's net income rose to $135 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 1, from $117 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $884 million from $912 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)