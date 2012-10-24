版本:
Symantec says worldwide head of sales is leaving company

BOSTON Oct 24 Symantec Corp said its worldwide head of sales, William Robbins, was leaving the company.

Symantec Chief Financial Officer James Beer said the company had no immediate plans to fill Robbins' position.

