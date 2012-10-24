版本:
Symantec to announce results of operation review in January

BOSTON Oct 24 Symantec Corp Chief Executive Steve Bennett said he will announce the results of his operational review in January.

Bennett told analysts, "We continue to evaluate all strategic alternatives to create shareholder value."

