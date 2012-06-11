New Issue-Symantec Corp sells $1 bln notes in 2 parts

June 11 Symantec Corp on Monday sold $1 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SYMANTEC CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 6/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.81 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.791 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 210 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.95 PCT MATURITY 6/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.2 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.048 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS