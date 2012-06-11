New Issue-Symantec Corp sells $1 bln notes in 2 parts

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces HSR clearance
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
June 11 Symantec Corp on Monday sold $1 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SYMANTEC CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 6/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.81 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.791 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 210 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.95 PCT MATURITY 6/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.2 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.048 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017