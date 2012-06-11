版本:
New Issue-Symantec Corp sells $1 bln notes in 2 parts

June 11 Symantec Corp on Monday sold $1
billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: SYMANTEC CORP 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 2.75 PCT    MATURITY     6/15/2017	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.81    FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.791 PCT    SETTLEMENT   6/14/2012	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 210 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS	
 	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3.95 PCT    MATURITY     6/15/2022	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.2     FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.048 PCT    SETTLEMENT   6/14/2012	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 245 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

