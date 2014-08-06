版本:
Symantec's profit jumps 50 pct

Aug 6 Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, said its quarterly profit jumped 50 percent as businesses bought more personal computers and it cut costs.

The company's net income rose to $236 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 4, from $157 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Symantec, whose security products usually come bundled with PCs, said revenue rose to $1.74 billion from $1.71 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
