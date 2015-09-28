Medtech group Symetis puts planned Swiss IPO on hold

ZURICH, Sept 28 Swiss medical technology group
Symetis (IPO-SYMS.S) has put its planned initial public offer on
ice given volatile market conditions, the company said on
Monday.
"It is on hold until further notice," a company spokesperson
said. Trading was supposed to have started on Tuesday.
The maker of replacement heart valves had planned to sell up
to 2.3 million new shares in a range that had been indicated at
35 to 46 Swiss francs ($47.28), implying a market value for the
company of between 200 million and 240 million francs.
($1 = 0.9730 Swiss francs)
