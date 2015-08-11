Japan's Sumitomo Life to buy U.S. insurer Symetra for $3.8 bln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 U.S. life insurance company Symetra Financial Corp said it agreed to be bought by Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Co for about $3.8 billion in cash.
Symetra shareholders will receive $32 per share in cash at closing, plus a previously announced special dividend of $0.50 per share in cash, payable on Aug. 28.
Sumitomo Life, Japan's fourth-largest life insurer by assets, was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo and Osaka. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.