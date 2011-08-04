UPDATE 1-Symmetry Medical Q2 profit beats Street, cuts 2011 outlook

* Q2 adj. EPS $0.16 vs est $0.14

* Q2 rev up 7 pct at $94.7 mln

* Sees FY11 adj EPS $0.43-$0.57 vs prior est $0.57-$0.65

* Expects FY11 rev $354-$370 mln vs prior est $363-$383 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Orthopaedic-implants maker Symmetry Medical Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a growth in its implants and cases segments, but cut its 2011 outlook.

The company now sees 2011 earnings of 43-57 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $354-$370 million, citing charges related to the acquisition of Olsen Medical and lower volume trends in orthopedic and medical device industries.

Earlier, it was expecting earnings of 57-65 cents a share, on revenue of $363-$383 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 57 cents a share, on revenue of $376.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income fell to $4.2 million, or 12 cents a share, from $4.5 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents a share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $94.7 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 14 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $96 million.

Shares of the Warsaw, Indiana-based company closed at $10.00 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)