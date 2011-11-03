CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Symmetry Medical Q3 misses estimates

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects FY adjusted EPS view in paragraph 2 and first bullet point to 31-35 cents per share)
* Sees FY11 adj EPS $0.31 to $0.35 vs est $0.52
* Sees FY11 rev $350-$360 mln vs est $365.1 mln
* Q3 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.12
* Q3 rev $84 mln vs est $86.4 mln
Nov 3 Orthopedic-implants maker Symmetry Medical Inc posted quarterly profit much below market estimates, and lowered its full-year outlook for the second time, hurt by softer patient volumes in the orthopedic and medical device industries.
The company now expects 2011 earnings of 31-35 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $350-$360 million.
It was earlier expecting earnings of 43-57 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $354-$370 million.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of 52 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $365.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the July-September quarter, Symmetry posted a net income of $0.5 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with $3.6 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, it earned 4 cents a share.
Quarterly revenue fell more than 8 percent to $84.0 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 12 cents a share, on revenue of $86.4 million.
Shares of the Warsaw, Indiana-based company closed at $9 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.