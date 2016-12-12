Symphony looks to Asian expansion with CEO move, new investment

Dec 12 Symphony Communications Services LLC is
relocating its chief executive to Singapore and targeting Asian
investors as it looks to expand its Wall Street chat technology
into the region.
David Gurle, who is currently based in the company's Palo
Alto headquarters, will move to the Southeast Asian city-state
in the first quarter of next year, a Symphony spokeswoman said.
Gurle's relocation comes as Symphony is in talks to raise
between $100 million to $150 million in funding from new and
existing backers, according to people familiar with the deal.
The company has held discussions with potential investors based
in Asia for the new round, which would value it at just over $1
billion, one of the people said.
The sources asked for anonymity because they were not
authorized to speak to the media.
Symphony spokeswoman Samantha Singh declined to comment on
the funding round, saying the messaging company was already
well-funded. She said Gurle was moving to Singapore, "to help
spearhead" the company's push into the region, but that Asia had
always been a "key market from day one."
The Asian market for messaging technology is dominated by
Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular Chinese WeChat app.
Many Chinese traders already use WeChat as the preferred way
to communicate and say moving over to another messaging platform
would require convincing their investor clients to do the same.
Using mobile messaging and social media apps for trading is
not unlawful in China. The proliferation of WeChat users at
banks has attracted the attention of Asian regulators, but they
have historically tended to be less stringent than their U.S.
counterparts.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission code of
conduct does not prohibit the use of social messaging apps, but
encourages the strict recording and time stamping of all
communications and says the use of mobile phones for orders is
"strongly discouraged."
This has created an opportunity in Asia for Symphony, which
touts the security of its messaging service, some of the people
said.
Prior to launching Symphony's predecessor Perzo, Gurle spent
several years in Singapore working for Thomson Reuters Corp
, the parent company of Reuters.
Symphony was created in 2014 when a consortium of 14
financial institutions led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc
acquired Perzo, in a joint effort to change the way their
traders communicate.
The Symphony service is a rival to financial market
messaging services offered by Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters.
The system allows financial firms, corporate customers and
individuals to put all their digital communications - chats,
texts, tweets and emails - on one centralized platform, aimed at
creating a flexible and secure messaging service.
While traction for Symphony is not yet widespread across
Wall Street trading floors, there are signs that may be
changing.
Money manager BlackRock Inc, also an investor, is
moving its internal chat for employees to Symphony.
Symphony has 116,000 users, and expects the number to grow
to 130,000 before the end of the year, Singh said.
The company's Asia push comes about a year after it raised
$100 million from investors including technology giant Alphabet
Inc, banking groups UBS, Societe Generale and Natixis
and European VC firm Lakestar.
The Wall Street Journal has previously reported that
Symphony is looking at a new round of funding.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing
by Tom Brown)