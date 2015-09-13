Messaging system Symphony to add Dow Jones news content-FT

Sept 13 Wall Street-backed Symphony
Communications Services LLC has struck a deal with News
Corp-owned Dow Jones to offer news content in its
service, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
In the deal likely to unveiled this week, Symphony will
offer all of Dow Jones' newswire articles, including content
from the Wall Street Journal and its Factiva archive, FT
reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.ft.com/1K73Coy)
Symphony, a messaging and information startup, was first
developed by Goldman Sachs and is considered a rival to
Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters Corp .
Symphony and Dow Jones could not be reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
