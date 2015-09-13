UPDATE 1-Messaging system Symphony to add Dow Jones news content-FT

(Adds Dow Jones' response, removes 'Factiva archive' from
second paragraph after FT updated its story)
Sept 13 Wall Street-backed Symphony
Communications Services LLC has struck a deal with News
Corp-owned Dow Jones to offer news content in its
service, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
In the deal likely to be unveiled this week, Symphony will
offer all of Dow Jones' newswire articles, including content
from the Wall Street Journal, FT reported, citing people
familiar with the situation. (on.ft.com/1K73Coy)
An earlier version of FT's report said content from Dow
Jones' Factiva archive was part of the deal, but the report
later struck the reference to Factiva.
Symphony, a messaging and information startup, was first
developed by Goldman Sachs and is considered a rival to
Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters Corp .
Dow Jones declined to comment. Symphony could not be reached
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)