Symphony's Wall Street messaging system aims to widen reach

| NEW YORK, July 17
NEW YORK, July 17 Symphony Communication
Services LLC, a Wall Street-backed messaging and information
startup, is about to start offering its product more widely.
The company, which has more than 30,000 users in a "beta"
version of its product, will roll out a new interface and iPhone
application for them on Monday, Chief Executive David Gurle told
Reuters in a recent interview. Most of the current users work at
one of the 14 financial firms that invested $66 million in
Symphony last fall.
Many on Wall Street think of Symphony as a rival to
Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters Corp, which provide
messaging and information services for bankers, traders and
investors. Those terminals can cost tens of thousands of dollars
per year for each customer.
On August 3, Symphony will preview the interface for new
customers who have at least five employees. On September 15, its
product becomes available to all potential customers, including
investment and trading firms as well as non-financial businesses
and individuals. Some customers will be able to use the system
free. The cost will max out at less than $30 per month.
A Bloomberg spokesman declined to comment. A Thomson Reuters
spokesman noted the company is collaborating with Symphony so
that its own system, Eikon, can work with it.
Symphony, which borrows features from communication tools
offered by companies ranging from Microsoft Corp to
Slack Technologies Inc, may have aspirations beyond Wall Street,
according to some involved in its development.
The system's interface is reminiscent of Apple Inc's
operating system. Like Facebook Inc or Twitter
Inc, it allows users to create profiles and post
statuses embedding images or video, hashtagging phrases and
"cashtagging" ticker symbols. And as on LinkedIn Corp's
platform, they can network with users from other companies.
'AVAILABLE BANDWIDTH'
However, the crucial features that appeal to banks and other
corporations relate to compliance and data security, Symphony
executives and users said.
Symphony's technology was first developed by Goldman Sachs
to help employees monitor multiple communications tools.
A bond salesperson, for example, might communicate via text,
email, and even external services like Twitter, where Goldman
could not monitor communications. So, Goldman technologists
created one product for employees to access all sources of
information.
Eventually the bank merged its product with a similar one
that Gurle had been developing and rebranded it as Symphony, the
start-up that Goldman and other Wall Street firms invested in
last October. (link: reut.rs/1fMEZWc)
In user numbers, Symphony is still far behind Bloomberg,
which has more than 325,000 subscriptions globally, and Thomson
Reuters' Eikon Messenger, which has over 210,000 users, Gurle
acknowledged in an interview.
But the French native who previously worked at Thomson
Reuters and Microsoft said Symphony is growing quickly. He did
not provide an estimate of how many users may be on Symphony by
fall.
"It's a question of available bandwidth," he said about the
company's growth.
Gurle has been traveling to get Symphony on desktops abroad,
and is working to get its "foot in the door" at blue-chip
companies outside of the financial sector through their
treasurer's offices, he said.
Symphony, which has grown from roughly a dozen employees to
more than 130 over the last year, recently opened an office at
New York's new World Trade Center building.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Christian Plumb)