Symphony financial messaging set for wide rollout this year - Goldman

* 'Big asset manager' to make platform compulsory
* System aims to compete with Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters
* Banks say usage growing; Symphony declines to give numbers
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 7 Symphony, the WhatsApp for the
financial world, will significantly increase its user base this
year at major institutions including a top asset manager,
shareholder Goldman Sachs said on Monday.
Google and 18 of the world's biggest banks and
fund managers have invested around $170 million in Symphony,
touted as a rival to the Instant Bloomberg messaging system and
Thomson Reuters' Eikon Messenger, which link traders
across the main global financial markets.
"On Symphony, we are already deploying it a lot internally,
so are other banks," Goldman Managing Director Bobby Vedral told
an industry meeting in London.
"There is one big asset manager who will soon start to make
it compulsory for interacting with them. It will certainly be
used in a widespread way within the year."
Asked about Vedral's comments, Symphony declined to name the
asset manager involved. "We are rolling out with a number of
clients but we're not ready to give details on user data or
numbers at this time," a spokesman for the Palo Alto-based
company said.
Symphony says it has amassed 75,000 users on the platform,
which emerged after a row between some banks and Bloomberg over
the use of client information by its journalists.
The system allows financial firms, corporate customers and
individuals to put all their digital communications - chats,
texts, tweets and emails - on one centralised platform, aimed at
creating a flexible and secure messaging service.
But there are no publicly available details on when its
shareholder institutions, who will also form the bulk of its
initial paying customer base, will come on line.
Several banking sources told Reuters that internal usage at
their institutions was growing. They said the system had
successfully overcome internal barriers of regulatory
compliance, development and budgets.
The acid test, though, will be how far banks and asset
managers will be willing to dump existing alternatives and use
Symphony to communicate with each other and with clients.
A spokesman for Goldman said roughly half of the bank's
38,000-strong workforce was already on the system, but not yet
using it to talk to external users.
An official from another of the world's top 10 banks by
market capitalisation, also a Symphony shareholder, said: "We
are probably slightly behind some of the other banks but this
month about 150 employees will be starting to use it. Then it
will be expanded to include further numbers."
The source added: "With us it will definitely be thousands
by the end of the year. From what I hear, the other banks are in
a similar position."
Symphony's original group of investors - 15 banks and asset
managers including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citadel and Blackrock
- alone represent a pool of around 1.6 million potential
users.
UBS Group AG, French banks Natixis SA
and Societe Generale and European venture capital firm
Lakestar also signed up in a second round of funding last year.
(Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)