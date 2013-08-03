Germany's Symrise eyeing food tech start-ups in Americas, Asia -CEO

FRANKFURT Aug 3 German flavour and scent maker
Symrise is focusing its acquisition strategy on food
technology start-ups in the Americas, Asia and in emerging
markets - a particular target for sales growth, its chief
executive told a German newspaper.
"We are focusing on smaller additions, for instance of
start-ups with good technology," Welt am Sonntag quoted
Heinz-Juergen Bertram as saying in an interview due out on
Sunday.
As part of its diversification into nutritional supplements,
Symrise bought a 12 percent stake in Sweden's probiotics
manufacturer Probi and a minority stake in Swedish
food ingredient developer Indevex Biotech.
Symrise aims to boost the proportion of sales from
developing economies - the industry's fastest growing market -
to about two thirds by 2020 from 50 percent now, he said. Group
revenues were 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) last year.
In the $20 billion fragrance and flavour market, Symrise
ranks fourth after Givaudan, IFF and unlisted
Firmenich. It sells cosmetic ingredients and scents that go into
creams, shampoos and detergents made by groups such as Unilever
, Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Louise Ireland)