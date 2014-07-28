CORRECTED-Germany's Symrise to issue 489,274 shares to fund Diana takeover

(Corrects currency conversion)
FRANKFURT, July 28 German scents and flavourings
group Symrise said on Monday it will increase the
company's share capital to 129.8 million euros ($174.35 million)
from 129.3 million, as a way to fund the takeover of Diana
Group.
Symrise said it will issue up to 489,274 new no par value
bearer shares from authorised capital as part of a multi-stage
financing, to buy Diana Group, a supplier to the cosmetics
industry.
In April, Symrise announced a 1.3 billion euro binding offer
for Diana Group.
($1 = 0.7445 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)