2014年 7月 29日

CORRECTED-Germany's Symrise to issue 489,274 shares to fund Diana takeover

(Corrects currency conversion)

FRANKFURT, July 28 German scents and flavourings group Symrise said on Monday it will increase the company's share capital to 129.8 million euros ($174.35 million) from 129.3 million, as a way to fund the takeover of Diana Group.

Symrise said it will issue up to 489,274 new no par value bearer shares from authorised capital as part of a multi-stage financing, to buy Diana Group, a supplier to the cosmetics industry.

In April, Symrise announced a 1.3 billion euro binding offer for Diana Group. ($1 = 0.7445 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)
