2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Symrise CFO says capital increase should happen in 12 months

FRANKFURT May 6 Symrise expects to raise capital in the next 12 months to help finance its acquisition of France's Diana Group, the flavour and fragrance maker's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Asked whether investors could expect a capital raising in the coming year, Chief Financial Officer Bernd Hirsch said: "It should happen within the next 12 months."

Symrise agreed last month to buy Diana Group for an agreed 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) and said at the time it would likely finance the deal via a 10 percent capital increase, as well as a mix of debt and equity. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Atkins)
