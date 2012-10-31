Symrise to ramp up cosmetic ingredients business

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
FRANKFURT Oct 31 Fragrance and flavours maker Symrise plans to branch out further into skin and hair care ingredients to capitalise on its ties with global consumer goods giants.
"In the area of active cosmetic ingredients we want to continue to grow much faster than in our other businesses to sharpen our profile," Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram told Reuters.
The company is trying to make better use of its access to global consumer goods companies such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive, selling cosmetic ingredients along with its established scents that go into creams, shampoos and detergents.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.