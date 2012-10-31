Symrise to ramp up cosmetic ingredients business

FRANKFURT Oct 31 Fragrance and flavours maker Symrise plans to branch out further into skin and hair care ingredients to capitalise on its ties with global consumer goods giants.

"In the area of active cosmetic ingredients we want to continue to grow much faster than in our other businesses to sharpen our profile," Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram told Reuters.

The company is trying to make better use of its access to global consumer goods companies such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive, selling cosmetic ingredients along with its established scents that go into creams, shampoos and detergents.