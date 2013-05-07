Symrise Q1 core earnings up on menthol demand

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
FRANKFURT May 7 German scents and flavours specialist Symrise said quarterly core earnings advanced 6 percent on growth in emerging markets and as additional menthol output capacity was quickly absorbed by the market.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 92.8 million euros ($121.16 million), slightly below market expectations of 93.5 million. The 7 percent gain in net income was also broadly in line with expectations.
Symrise, which competes with larger rivals IFF and Givaudan, said it still aims for faster 2013 sales growth than the 2-3 percent increase it expects to see in global flavours and fragrance markets.
* Union Pacific Corp files for offering of notes due 2027 and 2047; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nv8bpg) Further company coverage:
* Cargill Inc - adjusted operating earnings were $715 million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in the year-ago period