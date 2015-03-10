UPDATE 2-Symrise earnings up on takeover, cosmetics ingredients

* Q4 adj EBITDA up 46 pct at 120.7 mln eur, beats forecasts
* Net income down 25 pct at 24.2 mln eur on integration cost
* Still aiming for 2015 EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct
* Shares up 2.7 pct, among top gainers in MDAX
(Adds analyst comment, share price)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, March 10 German fragrance and
flavours maker Symrise posted a better-than-expected
46 percent rise in quarterly core earnings, helped by the
takeover of pet food flavouring company Diana and a return to
sales growth at its Scent and Care unit.
Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off effects, reached
120.7 million euros ($130.2 million), the group said on Tuesday.
That beat the average estimate of 115 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts, while revenues also exceeded
expectations.
Baader Bank analyst Andreas von Arx pointed to a rebound at
the scents and care unit, a maker of perfumes and ingredients
for shampoos and skin creams, which returned to 5 percent
currency-adjusted sales growth after a flat third quarter.
Symrise said in a statement that sales of cosmetic
ingredients were particularly strong last year.
Its shares were up 2.7 percent at 0811 GMT, among the top
gainers in Germany's MDAX index of medium-sized companies, which
was up 0.6 percent.
Net income came in at 24.2 million euros, down by a quarter
from a year earlier, on costs related to folding Diana into its
organisation. That was about half the figure expected by
analysts on average.
The company has been seeking to diversify from its core
scents and flavours business into related products such as
nutritional supplements and ingredients for skin and hair care
products.
The takeover of France's Diana, wrapped up in July last
year, made it the world's largest pet food flavouring supplier
and added ingredients for aquafeed used by fish farms to its
offering.
Symrise, which competes with industry leader Givaudan
, unlisted Firmenich and IFF, said it was still
targeting an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent in 2015.
That compared with a margin of 20.6 percent last year, below
Givaudan and IFF's figures at about 24 percent and 22 percent,
respectively.
($1 = 0.9268 euros)
(Editing by Victoria Bryan and Mark Potter)