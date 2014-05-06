UPDATE 1-Strong Latin American demand boosts Symrise core profit

* Q1 core earnings 101 mln euros vs 96.6 mln f'cast in poll
* Confirms guidance for sales growth ahead of market
* Expects to achieve EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct in
2014
(Adds details on sales, outlook, background)
FRANKFURT, May 6 German fragrance and flavours
maker Symrise said quarterly core earnings rose 9
percent, buoyed by high capacity utilisation and strong growth
in emerging markets, particularly in Latin America.
Symrise, which makes almost half of its sales in emerging
markets, has benefited from strong demand for flavours for
snacks and ready-to-eat dishes and fragrances for cosmetics and
detergents in Latin America and Asia, where more and more
consumers can afford these products.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 101 million euros ($140
million), compared with the average forecast of 96.6 million
euros in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Sales rose 2.6 percent to 470 million euros, in line with
analyst estimates. Excluding the impact of currencies, sales
were up 8 percent.
Symrise, which competes with Givaudan, unlisted
Firmentech and IFF, confirmed its guidance for sales to
grow faster than the global fragrances and flavours market,
which Symrise expects to expand by 2-3 percent this year.
It also expects to achieve an EBITDA margin of more than 20
percent in 2014, a slightly more optimistic guidance than in
March when it forecast a margin of around 20 percent.
Symrise also hopes to boost growth through acquisitions and
last month agreed to buy France's Diana Group for 1.3 billion
euros ($1.8 billion), a deal which will transform it into No. 3
player in the scents and flavours market.
The purchase will also help it towards a goal of boosting
annual sales by around 1 billion euros by 2020.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Thomas Atkins and
Maria Sheahan)