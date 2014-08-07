CORRECTED-Symrise H1 core profit up 7.5 pct on strong Latin America business

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show EBITDA gain was 7.5 percent, not 9 percent)

FRANKFURT Aug 7 German fragrance and flavours maker Symrise said core earnings rose 7.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by strong growth in emerging markets, particularly Latin America.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 205.6 million euros ($275.22 million), compared with an average forecast of 202 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Symrise, which competes with Givaudan, unlisted Firmentech and IFF, confirmed its outlook for an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent in 2014.

Last month, it wrapped up the takeover of France's Diana Group for 1.3 billion euros, a deal which will transform it into No. 3 player in the scents and flavours market.

(1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)